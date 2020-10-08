0Chain (ZCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.42 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $100,255.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001780 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001298 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000175 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00072724 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

