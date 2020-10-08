$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.08. Waste Management posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 23.2% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 46.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 540,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average of $105.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

