$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.76. AerCap reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,210,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,696,000 after purchasing an additional 456,105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,164,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,459 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,429,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of AerCap by 420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,775,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,106 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after acquiring an additional 283,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.68. 42,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,976. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.12. AerCap has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

