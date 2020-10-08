$161.55 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce sales of $161.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.54 million and the highest is $162.60 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $202.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $729.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $727.84 million to $730.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $717.22 million, with estimates ranging from $706.80 million to $736.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VREX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 7,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other Varex Imaging news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after acquiring an additional 245,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 501,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 35,461 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

