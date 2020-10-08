$230.37 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will report $230.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.20 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $277.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $904.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.40 million to $911.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $961.60 million, with estimates ranging from $936.60 million to $993.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.61.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,597. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

