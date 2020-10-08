$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $12.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $17.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $19.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.43 billion to $37.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $32.34. 938,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,383,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

