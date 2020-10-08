$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce $3.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $16.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.12 billion to $18.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.60. The stock had a trading volume of 38,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,594. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,077,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,902,000 after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after purchasing an additional 760,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,293,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,472,000 after purchasing an additional 59,369 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

