$452.69 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will report $452.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $397.60 million and the highest is $504.09 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $772.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 270.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 56,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 404,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.13. 50,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,217. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $370.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.64.
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.
