$455.10 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce $455.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $454.20 million to $456.00 million. Stepan posted sales of $451.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $322,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,777 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $1,246,683.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,835,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,594. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCL traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,174. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $118.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

