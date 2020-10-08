$48.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce $48.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.24 billion and the highest is $49.13 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $65.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $181.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.74 billion to $192.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $207.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.09 billion to $230.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 17,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,235.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,951,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,088,000 after buying an additional 2,042,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,716,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,323,680. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.