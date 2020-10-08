$6.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post sales of $6.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.60 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $26.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.70 billion to $26.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.43 billion to $27.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 763.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 148.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $132,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.80. 5,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

