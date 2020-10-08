634 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 634 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $365.49. 93,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $364.74. The stock has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,908. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.