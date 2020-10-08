Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,897 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $379,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 2,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swift Run Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.89. The stock had a trading volume of 88,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,121. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

