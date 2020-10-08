Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (LON:ANW) Trading Down 1.7%

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 409 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.36). 5,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 9,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417 ($5.45).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 414.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 421.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.07.

In related news, insider Anne Gilding purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £13,320 ($17,404.94).

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of long-term, above average capital growth through investment in Thailand. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as automotive, banking, commerce, construction materials, electronic components, energy and utilities, finance and securities, food and beverage, healthcare services, information and communications technology, insurance, media and publishing, packaging, property development, property funds and real estate investment trusts (REITS), transportation and logistics and others.

