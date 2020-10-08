Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Trading 10% Higher

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)’s share price traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.83. 3,765 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20.

About Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

