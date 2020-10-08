ADAMANT Messenger Hits Market Capitalization of $805,648.32 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $805,648.32 and approximately $6,803.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 42.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00024048 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,317,019 coins and its circulating supply is 85,175,009 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

