Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s 8th Largest Position

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,394 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.8% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.53, for a total transaction of $1,181,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,922,311.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total value of $261,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,986 shares of company stock worth $38,336,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $492.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,153. The company has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $486.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

