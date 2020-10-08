Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,111 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.63.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $2,237,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total transaction of $261,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,986 shares of company stock worth $38,336,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $491.28. 46,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,153. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.66. The firm has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.