Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.94. 26,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.17. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

