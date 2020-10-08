Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Raised by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after buying an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after buying an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.47.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.30. 655,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,970,826. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $299.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

