All Sports Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $132,124.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $33.94 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.26 or 0.04716596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031715 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $10.39, $33.94, $18.94, $24.68, $50.98, $13.77, $7.50, $20.33, $51.55 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.