Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.38.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.49. 5,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,340. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $7,873,567.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,375 shares in the company, valued at $307,836,116.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.