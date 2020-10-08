Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $22.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,483.21. The stock had a trading volume of 66,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,424. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,536.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,417.44. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,664.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,696.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

