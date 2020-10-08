Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $27.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,486.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,690. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,530.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,413.74. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company has a market cap of $992.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.