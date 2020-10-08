Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 9,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.57.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $20.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,479.31. The stock had a trading volume of 42,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $992.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,530.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,413.74. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

