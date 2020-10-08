Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €105.80 ($124.47) and last traded at €105.40 ($124.00). 4,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €104.40 ($122.82).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Amadeus FiRe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is €106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.82 million and a P/E ratio of 28.85.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

