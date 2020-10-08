Amarillo National Bank Acquires Shares of 579 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 579 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 151.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,908 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $364.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,795. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $364.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.87 and a 200 day moving average of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.