Amarillo National Bank Buys New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,990 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after buying an additional 6,621,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.63.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.93. 99,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average is $94.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

