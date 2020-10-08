Amarillo National Bank Has $223,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Amarillo National Bank lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AbbVie by 148.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,895 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837,519. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.63. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

