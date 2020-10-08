Amarillo National Bank Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 90,772 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 524,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,014,000 after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares during the period. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 12,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $161.20. 2,371,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,530,338. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

