Amarillo National Bank Invests $217,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,336. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $205.78. The company has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.33 and its 200 day moving average is $171.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

