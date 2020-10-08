Amarillo National Bank Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Amarillo National Bank lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 580,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,724,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

