Amarillo National Bank Sells 1,669 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.2% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 112,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $344.60. 81,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,452. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.51 and its 200 day moving average is $309.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

