Amarillo National Bank Sells 231 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Amarillo National Bank cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.42. 85,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494,320. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.