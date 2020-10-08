Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 134.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,432.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,194.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,085. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,600.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,208.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2,738.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.