American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.83. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.62 million. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 595.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 37.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter valued at $123,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

