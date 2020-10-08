American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $52.60. 1,405,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,973,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

