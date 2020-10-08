American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $1.18 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.70. 200,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,442. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.44. The company has a market cap of $297.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.94.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

