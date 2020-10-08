American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $494,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.55. 523,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,259,235. The stock has a market cap of $389.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.05. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

