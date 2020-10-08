American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $494,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.55. 523,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,259,235. The stock has a market cap of $389.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.05. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
