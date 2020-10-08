AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on KPTSF. Scotiabank raised their target price on AmeriStar Network from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC raised their target price on AmeriStar Network from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

