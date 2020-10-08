Analysts Anticipate BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Post $0.14 EPS

Analysts expect BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. BG Staffing posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BG Staffing.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.89 million. BG Staffing had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.29. 568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,872. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. BG Staffing has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BG Staffing (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.