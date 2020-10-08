Analysts Expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $389.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will post sales of $389.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $403.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $375.38 million. Lamar Advertising posted sales of $457.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 219.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

