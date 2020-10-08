Analysts Set Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target at $66.75

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 117,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,509. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $73.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 84.96%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,010 shares of company stock worth $6,583,715. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

