Analysts Set Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) PT at GBX 161

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 161 ($2.10).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other Mitie Group news, insider Philippa Couttie purchased 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £2,144.67 ($2,802.39). Also, insider Peter Dickinson sold 182,623 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total value of £60,265.59 ($78,747.67).

Shares of LON MTO traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 30.20 ($0.39). 776,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,301. The company has a market cap of $370.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 29.05 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

