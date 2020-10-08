Analysts Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Target Price at $217.13

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after buying an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Stryker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stryker by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,668,000 after purchasing an additional 64,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,397. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

