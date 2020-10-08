Analysts Set Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Target Price at $52.00

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages have commented on UN. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday.

Shares of UN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.94. 64,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,150. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 64.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 6.1% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $1,660,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 527.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

