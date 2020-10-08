Analysts Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target at $42.88

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.06. 14,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,269. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 688.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.