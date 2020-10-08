Analyzing Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and AppFolio (NYSE:APPF)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of AppFolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ceridian HCM and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM 8.97% 1.74% 0.56% AppFolio 10.61% 23.27% 11.07%

Volatility and Risk

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceridian HCM and AppFolio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $824.10 million 15.65 $78.70 million $0.26 337.77 AppFolio $256.01 million 22.01 $36.28 million $1.02 161.06

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than AppFolio. AppFolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ceridian HCM and AppFolio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 2 6 7 0 2.33 AppFolio 1 1 0 0 1.50

Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus price target of $76.13, indicating a potential downside of 13.32%. AppFolio has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential downside of 46.43%. Given Ceridian HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than AppFolio.

Summary

AppFolio beats Ceridian HCM on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions. It also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

