Analyzing Fangdd Network Group (DUO) & The Competition

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ: DUO) is one of 63 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Fangdd Network Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fangdd Network Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fangdd Network Group Competitors 433 971 1031 52 2.28

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Fangdd Network Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fangdd Network Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group -25.29% -113.53% -18.74% Fangdd Network Group Competitors 8.80% 3.97% 1.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $511.05 million -$73.31 million -1.71 Fangdd Network Group Competitors $1.51 billion $208.71 million 12.87

Fangdd Network Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fangdd Network Group. Fangdd Network Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fangdd Network Group competitors beat Fangdd Network Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products. As of December 31, 2019, its marketplace had approximately 1,254,580 real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.