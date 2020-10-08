Analyzing Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) & (JGWEQ) (NASDAQ:JGWEQ)

(JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares (JGWEQ) and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (JGWEQ) N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 3.26% 28.39% 3.25%

83.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of (JGWEQ) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares (JGWEQ) and Mr. Cooper Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (JGWEQ) $428.71 million 0.00 -$191.33 million N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $1.85 billion 1.19 $274.00 million $3.80 6.31

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than (JGWEQ).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for (JGWEQ) and Mr. Cooper Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (JGWEQ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Mr. Cooper Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential downside of 15.80%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than (JGWEQ).

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats (JGWEQ) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (JGWEQ)

The J.G. Wentworth Company is focused on key sectors, including structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, and lottery payment purchasing and pre-settlement funding. The Company operates two brands, JG Wentworth and Peachtree. It act as an intermediary that identifies, underwrites and purchases individual payment streams from its customers, aggregates those payment streams and then finances them in the institutional market at discount rates below its cost to purchase. The J.G. Wentworth Company, formerly known as JGWPT Holdings Inc., is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

